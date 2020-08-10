SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As schools unveil their plans for the upcoming school year, some parents are concerned whether their children will remain on track with virtual learning.
That’s why one freelance tutor is offering her help to make sure kids get the proper resources.
“Teaching, I think, is a gift,” said Michelle Johnston, a freelance tutor. “I was given that if I don't use it in this time of need, then I would be wasting all those years of experience.”
For over 30 years, Johnston has worked in many educational roles including tutoring for students between kindergarten and third grade.
She recently decided to retire last year, but amid the coronavirus pandemic, she saw a need to come back and help parents who may be looking for extra help while their children learn from home.
“Many parents commenting how they are not teachers, they are not sure what to do and how to help their kids,” she said. “And many of them were still having to work and figuring out how to do schooling around work schedules. Just knowing certain subjects and how to teach them.”
Getting extra help was especially important for one local parent who has twins entering first grade this upcoming school year.
“My concern as a parent is my children getting those fundamentals that they are going to need to function in the long term in their education,” said Jessica Campbell, parent.
Campbell said over the phone parents who are seeking to keep their kids at home could face disparities, and that’s why she reached out to Johnston for tutoring help.
“We are not expert educators,” she said. “We don’t know how to teach those early concepts. It seems easy, but it’s really not because the curriculums have changed.”
As a base price, Johnston will charge parents $30 an hour, but will work with families who may need adjustments.
“It will be on a sliding scale if needed for parents who lost their jobs because of the pandemic or just aren't earning enough,” she said.
Johnston will also be making masks with clear vinyl to help with educational learning.
“So that I can see their mouth because a lot of what's needed for reading is just being able to use your mouth probably to make the letter sounds, and so it’s very important,” she said. “I see what they’re doing with their teeth, tongue and that they see mine as well.”
