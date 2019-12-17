SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A young girl from Springfield has been in Boston receiving treatment for a rare condition, but she was able to come home just in time for the holidays thanks to a local electricians union.
At three years old, Mahek Akbar has had three major surgeries after being diagnosed with microcephaly, a rare condition where a babies head is much smaller than expected, causing the child to have developmental issues.
“She has seizures disorders, vision impairment, hearing loss, tube dependent, so she can't eat by mouth and she has difficulty swallowing," said Zahra Taqi, Mahek's mother.
Mahek's condition requires her to be cared for every day, but her family's main mission was to get her home from a hospital in Brighton, so she could be comfortable.
“We want to give her now all the respiratory support, so her body can learn other things," Taqi explained.
However, in order for Mahek to come back home, the electrical panels in her family's home needed to be updated to support all of her medical devices.
“She has a ventilator that is giving her breathe and pressure support and oxygen and she has humidity. It's like when you breathe through the nose," Taqi noted.
However, when Dan D’Alma, manager of IBEW Local 7, heard about Mahek and her family, he stepped up to pay for all the electrical work.
“Now, I can sleep at night without worrying about a short circuit or any accidents happening," Taqi said.
Without this good deed, Taqi said they would've extended their stay at the hospital and not make it home for Christmas.
Taqi said her family is overwhelmed by D’Alma’s good deed.
“It's priceless. I'm forever grateful for this very moment. I'll be thinking of him and helped me in the kindness of his heart. He took this burden off my family," Taqi said.
D’Alma was unable to make it to Tuesday's interview, but he did release a statement to Western Mass News that said, in part: “The family received several quotes, but were highly priced. I reached out to one of our union contractors in Springfield, Hickman and Sgroi, who went to the home and did the necessary upgrades. I spoke to the mom and told her the IBEW Local 7 would take care of the expense. I felt it was a good opportunity to give back to the community in which we are proud to be a part of.”
Next, Taqi is hopeful to one day meet D’Alma just to say thank you.
"I just want to say that thank you Dan for spreading that goodness in the world," Taqi said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.