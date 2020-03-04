SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is continuing to get answers on coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.
While the threat of an outbreak inches closer to home, we wanted to know if local health care providers are ready to respond.
"The COVID-19 infection is the newest thing we are worried about this season on top of the flu," said Vincent Meoli, regional medical director for AFC Urgent Care.
The winter months are always demanding on health care providers, but this season has posed additional challenges with the coronavirus.
Meoli told Western Mass News that they recognize the risk of exposure is increasing in our area, especially with UMass students returning from affected areas overseas. He said none of their patients have exhibited symptoms, but their office is ready if they do.
"We've come up with a protocol to limit potential exposures and keep patients safe," Meoli added.
AFC Urgent Care in West Springfield gave Western Mass News an inside look at how they are preparing their staff.
Meoli said that their first step of protection starts at the door, with this sign on every door.
"The less we can expose people to that, the better, so if they see the sign, know they are at-risk and if they can mask up before they enter, that limits that exposure," Meoli noted.
Protocols are in place, so if an at risk patient is identified, they will be immediately escorted to a room to be isolated. They'll even limit the number of health care providers who can provide treatment.
"So there will be no one else in the room. Only the provider and medical assistants are allowed in the room," Meoli said.
Before anyone can enter the room with the patient, they must put on proper protective gear including a mask, face shield, gloves, and gown.
"As far as treatment goes, most of the time, this is just supportive care. Depending on what the CDC and DPH wants us to do, we will follow," Meoli noted.
Meoli told us that, unlike the flu, there is no rapid coronavirus test available. Everything must go through the CDC.
If they identify an a patient, they'll immediately send them to the nearest emergency facility to be treated.
While they do their job, Meoli wants the public to remain calm and trust they are doing everything in their power to be prepared.
"I think hysteria has hit a peak. We will get through this just as we got through the MERS, SARS, the bird flu, and everything else that came before it," Meoli said.
