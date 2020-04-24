WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Its been just under two weeks since AFC Urgent Care in West Springfield began offering rapid-result COVID-19 tests.
Patients wanting to get one of these tests must make an appointment first.
Western Mass News sat down with AFC virtually to see how many patients are taking advantage of this service and what patterns they are seeing.
These tests are available for anyone who is first screened by AFC employees and has symptoms of the coronavirus.
A physician assistant with the urgent care center said she is seeing more positive cases than she anticipated.
“Off the top of my head, I would guess it was about 8 positives,” AFC Urgent Care Physician Assistant Louise Cardellina said.
That's the total number of positive COVID-19 cases she saw in one day.
She told Western Mass News those positives came from testing roughly four patients an hour at the AFC Urgent Care in West Springfield from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
From Monday to Thursday of this week alone, AFC said they've tested 95 people, and 22 tested positive.
That’s not quite one-in-four, but close enough for concern.
“It did seem like a lot. It was like, ‘Oh, another positive,’” she said.
Cardellina said they use a nose swab that does not go as deep in the nose as other tests.
“What we have from the literature is that it's about 95% effective. So you've got 5% where you don't know for sure, so I think it's very good,” she said.
Cardellina said anyone with symptoms can call to get screened for testing approval.
“The only restriction, I would say, the only thing that would hamper it is that we have space issues. There's only so many people you can test at a time,” she said.
The restrictions on testing have loosened since the pandemic began. While at first only the very sick were tested, now those with milder symptoms can take advantage of testing sites like this one.
Cardellina said the best-case scenario would be the ability to test everyone.
“That's the comfortable place to be because once we start testing everybody, then we can find those pockets of people who are asymptomatic and positive, have them quarantine, people they've been around quarantine, then you've contained it,” she said.
This is just one site in western Mass.
Baystate Health is offering five testing sites, but those require an order from primary care doctors in order to be utilized.
Those who show up without an order will be turned away.
