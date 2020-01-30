WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As concerns over the coronavirus spread, health officials in western Mass say there is another respiratory virus at the center of their concerns.
AFC Urgent Care in West Springfield has been screening patients for coronavirus for weeks, checking each patient's symptoms and travel history so they can differentiate between coronavirus and the flu.
"It's important to identify the differences and more care, isolate precautions, and things like that," Rina Patel, a nurse practitioner at AFC Urgent Care in West Springfield, tells us.
According to Patel, while coronavirus has been in the spotlight, it's important to remember the dangers of the flu.
"We already have 6,000 confirmed deaths this season related to the flu," explained Patel.
She blames the long standing history of the flu to why people tend to underestimate it's impact. .
"It's causing more deaths than the corona right now. I read an article that said maybe we need to rebrand the flu and call it a 76 or something like that, because I think people are forgetting how important the flu is, as well as the coronavirus," continued Patel.
And while there's still no vaccine for coronavirus, Rina tells Western Mass News it's important to remember there is for the flu.
"It's not too late to get your flu shot, so make sure you come in. All the AFCs are well equipped with the shots," says Patel.
Other preventative measures are, of course, washing your hands, wiping down all surfaces, and isolation when infected, but we also asked her if wearing a mask is an effective prevention.
She explains it is because of how respiratory viruses spread through the air.
"You can contract it by having them simply cough or you touching your face or touching a doorknob they've touched, which is why people wear the masks around," added Patel.
