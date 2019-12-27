WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --As the flu season ramps up, doctors are seeing a major increase in patients testing positive for the virus here in western Mass.
This week alone the numbers are adding up.
Western Mass News checked in with a local health clinic to find out how they're doing.
Physician assistant, Louise Cardellina at AFC Urgent Care in West Springfield told Western Mass News in the last week alone she has seen more than 10 cases of the flu.
"We have been seeing a lot more cases, just yesterday I saw five personally that just one office and one person," Cardellina explained.
And Cardellina said it's not just common influenza 'A' they are seeing but also cases of influenza 'B'.
"The ones to worry about are the older people and younger people or people who are debilitated those are the people who are weaker," Cardellina noted.
Here at AFC Urgent Care in West Springfield, there have been 17 patients that tested positive for influenza so far this flu season.
11 with influenza A and 6 patients with influenza B.
Cardellina said the rapid increase in cases is a concern and she expects the flu will continue to be a serious issue as the season moves along.
“When it starts out like this then you know it's going to be spreading because if people have it and dint gets immunized then they have the chance of getting it and each person who got it has a chance of spreading it," Cardellina explained.
Cardellina said although we are well into flu season it's still not too late to get that shot.
"Well most people I saw yesterday and previous in the week did not have the shot," Cardellina noted.
Along with the shot, Cardellina told us its important to be careful and pay attention to who is sick around you.
“Just wash your hands don’t touch your face if someone’s ill have them checked out!” Cardellina said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.