SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As more and more positive coronavirus cases are reported across the state, Western Mass News is getting answers on what you can expect if you visit an urgent care.
AFC Urgent Care told Western Mass News they're seeing less foot traffic right now...as more people are staying home.
More and more people in Massachusetts are staying in after Governor Baker ordered all nonessential businesses to close.
Western Mass News spoke over Facetime with AFC Urgent Care Physician Assistant, Louise Cardellina.
"People are taking this seriously, staying home unless it's essential to go out," Cardellina said.
Cardellina told Western Mass News they're seeing fewer patients than normal, something she says is a good thing during this pandemic
"The most important thing right now is to self-quarantine because if we all follow that type of a guideline we'll get through this a lot faster and a lot safer," Cardellina explained.
Even though people aren't coming in, phones are ringing off the hook.
"We've actually been getting a lot of phone calls asking if we're doing testing, but there's a lack of testing equipment right now," Cardellina said.
Their offices are not providing testing, but they are helping callers over the phone and visitors who still need to come in
"We have people waiting in their cars rather than the waiting room," Cardellina said.
To continue practicing social distancing.
She also recommends visiting the CDC website for guidance on what to do should you feel sick.
