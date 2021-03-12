SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The United States is hurdling quickly towards a new goal to make every American - 18 years and older - eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by the start of May, but how would it happen in Massachusetts?

That goal has been handed down from the White House.

Representatives with local vaccine sites said so long as the federal government hands over the supply, they’ll be ready.

“Let me say that again. All adult Americans will be eligible to get a vaccine no later than May 1,” said President Joe Biden on Thursday.

It’s a tall order from President Biden as the Bay State is three weeks into vaccinating the current eligibility group against COVID-19. Teachers were added to the category with people 65 and older and people with two comorbidities, but thousands of residents are still waiting their turn and Governor Charlie Baker said the vaccine supply from the federal government is still limited.

“The message we keep getting is we’re just a couple of weeks away from being to the point where you’re gonna have more supply than you know what to do with,” Baker added.

Baker, however, is confident the state will be able to meet that final May 1 eligibility date when the supply ramps up.

“We have capacity to deliver three times the amount of supply than we get,” Baker noted.

Western Mass News reached out to Curative, the company that runs the Eastfield Mall mass vaccine site. Their representative Terence Burke said in part:

“Curative’s model, logistical capabilities, and expert staff are prepared to increase capacity when federal supply increases...”

We also asked how the smaller community collaborative operations are preparing to ramp up.

Michael Leary with Berkshire Health Systems, a representative for the sites in Berkshire County, said in part:

“We have been doing one or two clinics per week at each of the three sites, and if need be, we are prepared to expand that to additional days..."

In addition to preparing for a ramp-up in vaccine capacity, the state is continuing to ramp-up access.

“Equity in healthcare, equity in vaccination, equity in beating this pandemic because the economic success of the city depends on the black and brown community,” said State Rep. Carlos Gonzalez.

Officials Friday announced the state’s Department of Public Health has allocated additional doses to vaccinate Springfield residents in four neighborhood clinics. It’s part of the state’s aim to protect 20 of the communities hardest hit by the pandemic. They are critical doses, officials said, for city with a lagging vaccination rate.

“If you look at the cities and towns around us, Springfield’s vaccination rate, at this point, appears to be lower than the Wilbraham, the Longmeadow, the East Longmeadow,” said Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris.

More information on those Springfield-only vaccine clinics can be found here.