SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Department of Public Health reported five new additional cases of vaping illnesses in Massachusetts.
This brings the statewide total to 10.
Hundreds of people across the U.S. have been confirmed to have lung injuries that are linked to e-cigarette use.
Western Mass News spoke with a local smoke shop about how the ban in Massachusetts is affecting them.
Since Governor Charlie Baker banned the sales of e-cigarettes, widely known as vaping, vaping in Massachusetts last week local businesses are feeling the impact.
Western Mass News spoke with the CEO, Cameron Quinlan of I.Q smoke shop in Springfield's Eastfield Mall.
Since he opened his store vaping products are top sellers.
"These past two-three months since I started in February I started investing in vape cause I realized there was a bigger boom for it," Quinlan said.
According to health officials, there are more than 800 confirmed and probate cases of lung injuries caused by e-cigarette products or vaping.
Including 10 cases with vaping related illnesses in Massachusetts.
While vaping products like Juul pods can no longer be on the shelves, Quinlan said he is not sure what to do with all of his products.
"Now I have about 7,000 in deadstock that is just illegal and I don't know what to do with it. Warehouses won't return it," Quinlan said.
He said not being able to sell vape products is hurting his business.
"This is definitely going to hurt me because my consistent money the same way you can take it as cigarettes people go and pick up their pack if they smoke a pack a day or a pod a day a pack every couple days it is the same thing as these Juul pods and the vape juice they go through it they come back I get regulars and without my regulars its hard," Quinlan explained.
State officials said the ban will last for four months.
Massachusetts is working closely with health officials on regulations and legislation.
But for owners like Quinlan who have a lot of questions are still not getting answers.
"I don't even have enough info on it to know if I did sell something that would be my fine I am not going to do it. I have so many questions and none of them would be answered in just 24 hours especially an announcement hey vapes are illegal," Quinlan said.
During this temporary ban, officials are working to better understand the vaping illnesses and are working to take other steps to help address the public health crisis.
