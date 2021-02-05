AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic have struggled to stay afloat. But one Black-owned vegan restaurant in Agawam remains optimistic, as the co-owners are also the cooks and servers.
The idea for Flame on Vegan all started when one of the co-owners wasn't able to find any places to eat, so cooking vegan food for himself turned into a restaurant business for him and his partner.
"It’s me and my parent, so it’s two of us. We cook, clean, serve food, [and] answer the phones. It's defiantly a struggle for us. But you got to grind," said co-owner of Flame on Vegan Khesahn Reid.
Reid talks about what it takes to run a restaurant business with only two people. Right now, they only do take-out and small private parties. The type of people he is trying to attract to his restaurant is non-vegans.
“Soul food, Caribbean, Spanish, Jamaican. What I am trying to do is, I am targeting non-vegan eaters," he explained.
Reid told Western Mass News, his busiest days are soul food Sundays, when they make traditional soul food vegan style.
"You still get your soul food. You won’t even know the difference. Like, say if I were to serve somebody who never ate vegan before and don’t tell them it's vegan, and they eat some of that soul food Sunday. They going to swear up and down to their mama it's not vegan.”
Reid follows many of Dr. Sebi’s ways of a vegan diet.
“I use all his seasonings," he said. "I was alkaline for two years before I crossed over to vegan.”
Right now, at Flame on Vegan, the dining area is empty. But Reid hopes to have customers eating inside one day.
“When the pandemic goes down, [and] everything gets a little safe, I want to put some tables up in here," he added. "Some more chairs and tables so people can dine in.”
A customer told Western Mass News she hadn't tried vegan food before going there. She said she couldn't even tell the difference between the vegan mac n' cheese and traditional dairy mac n’ cheese.
If anyone is interested in visiting the restaurant and trying out some of the food, Flame on Vegan is located on Walnut St. Ext. in Agawam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.