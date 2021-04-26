WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Big E announced Machine Gun Kelly is coming this fall, with the fair slated to begin on September 17.

Tickets go on sale for his concert on Friday now many people are wondering if this means the Big E is definitely on for 2021.

Big E officials said they are planning and hoping for a fair this fall but are still waiting on official clearance. This while local vendors are looking forward to a boost in business.

“We’re optimistic the fair could happen in September, but we don’t have a definitive decision at this date,” Eastern States Exposition Marketing Director Noreen Tassinari said.

The Eastern States Exposition announced Machine Gun Kelly is coming to the Big E Fairgrounds to kick off the opening night of the fair set for September 17.

But fair officials told Western Mass News at this point nothing is set in stone.

“As we prepare for the fair, there’s a lot we need to do between now and September if we are going to have a fair. There’s major decisions that need to be made at this time,” Tassinari said.

Tassinari said while they are planning and hoping for the 2021 fair, they are waiting for the nod from local and state officials.

“There is no timetable that we are aware of at this point. We’re in close contact with a ton of West Springfield as well as the state of Massachusetts,” Tassinari said.

One local fair vendor Tony Calabrese of Calabrese Market and Deli said he was on the fairgrounds on Monday already planning for what’s hopefully to come.

“We have six locations at the Big E so, we’re already setting up for getting our stuff ready you have to keep moving; it’s a big undertaking,” Calabrese said.

He said while many people look forward to the Big E for their favorite fair treats, vendors need the fair for a boost in business.

“A lot of people in the food industry have been out of work the past year. People are just dying to get out and interact with other people and it’s fun talking with people at the fair. It’s a good time,” Calabrese explained.

Calabrese said he’s hopeful he’ll get to see familiar faces in the family he’s created on the fairgrounds over the years again this fall.

“We’re excited for the fair to happen, and we can’t wait. We miss all the concession stand people around us; they’re like family,” Calabrese said.

For the first time, no elephants will be at the Big E, but a petting zoo is planned for the fall. Machine Gun Kelly tickets start at $39 and go on sale on Friday.