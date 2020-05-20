WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A battle may be brewing over the Big E this year as of now the much anticipated multi-state fair held in West Springfield is still on - starting in September, but a local city councilor is asking for a COVID-19 plan now.
City Council President Brian Griffin said the Big E needs to answer public safety questions for both residents and businesses.
"What are they going to do about 14-day quarantines? What are they going to do about social distancing? How about the cleanliness of the facility. The bathrooms," Griffin said.
Griffin told Western Mass News he is willing to work with the Big E organizers to help them still put on the annual fair which attracts hundreds of thousands.
Griffin said he has not been in touch with Big E officials, but he wants the fair’s president and CEO Gene Cassidy to let the city know-how will they be protected with such a large crowd - amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Western Mass News last spoke with Cassidy in April - when he said the event is going full steam ahead. He wasn’t available for comment Wednesday, but according to a spokesperson for the Big E today...
They do have a COVID-19 response team in place.
The mayor and the director of public health are on that team. Officials said they’re working on a plan and that it will be shared as soon as it's complete.
We reached out to West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt, saying quote:
“My staff and I have been in contact with our legislative delegation and the administration as to what type of gatherings will be allowed in the later stages of their reopening plan as well as meeting with the eastern states to determine what will or will not be allowed in September.”
One Big E vendor believes the fair should still go on.
“If you’re smart about it, it can happen. If people are drinking too much that might be a problem, but I think people are smart enough to police themselves," said Calaberse Market and Deli owner Tony Calaberse.
Calaberse, a West Springfield resident said his deli is prepared to be a vendor at the Big E this year while taking precautions.
“More sanitizing, more cleanliness, sanitizer your equipment way more. Probably every couple of hours. What we’re doing in the deli is we’re taking everybody’s temperature when they come into work to make sure nobody is sick. Every morning when they come in. Just doing what we can do," Calaberse explained.
Now, under governor charlie baker’s plan to reopen the bay state larger crowds won’t come into play until phase four, which could be at least nine weeks away, but if COVID-19 cases don’t continue to go down, it could be longer
