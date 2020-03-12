HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - In the face of the coronavirus outbreak, one local wedding venue is hopeful concerns over big group gatherings will dwindle away before the wedding season kicks off.
"We're lucky that the wedding season hasn't happened yet so we're still coming out of the Winter," Peter Rosskothen, the owner of the Log Cabin and Delaney house, tells us.
Western Mass News checked in with Peter Rosskothen, who says, luckily, right now, the coronavirus has not impacted scheduled weddings for the venues.
"I think that this outbreak is not hitting the wedding season, so I think that's a really good thing and for the most part, every wedding that I know of right now is just waiting the outcome of this and hopefully it's going to be over by the time the wedding is supposed to start," stated Rosskothen.
The Log Cabin and Delaney House are expected to kick off their wedding season in May.
In the event that the venues do face cancellations or postponements, Rosskothen says he will communicate with customers throughout the process.
"We have really talked to all of our customers and we are passionate about making sure if someone needs to cancel for whatever reason or needs a refund for whatever reason, that we will do so. We are going to be really flexible. Last thing we want to do is have is have money in the way of a relationship," said Rosskothen.
And while wedding events have not been affected by the coronavirus, Rosskothen says other events have been.
"The state events all cancelled right after the governor declared the state of emergency and another thing that is pretty clear is anything that is tied up to a hospital. We do quite a bit of hospital-related business in this year and all of those events have been postponed," added Rosskothen.
