EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A veteran in danger of losing his home is asking the public for support as he enters a legal battle with the V.A., who he said now owns the house.
Jason 'Jay' Sutton said he's had the money to pay for his home all along, but when mental health took a toll after a series of losses in his life, he said he didn't realize he was behind on payments.
Sutton said things only got worse when he tried to fix the problem.
"My first wife served in Iraq and then she ended up getting leukemia there from the burn pits and passing about a year later. I met my second wife, Kelly. We got married, had Connor, and then she got breast cancer immediately after," Sutton noted.
Twice-widowed veteran 'Jay' Sutton said his depression began to overwhelm him in 2017 and that his home sweet home turned into refuge from the outside world.
"I’d be at my daughter’s volleyball game and I would just have tears coming down my face. It would be embarrassing for me, so I just kind of pulled into hermit mode, so I stopped going out that year. I kind of stopped looking through the mail," Sutton said.
That avoidance led to a pile up when Sutton said his bank account got hacked and a new account number was issued to him. He admits he didn't switch over everything on autopay linked to his old account, including the mortgage payments on his East Longmeadow home.
"It was when I got the notice from the bank that I was behind, that I kind of woke up," Sutton noted.
Sutton said he financed the home through Wells Fargo and the V.A. When he called the bank to straighten everything out, Sutton explained, "'Listen sir, it’s not ability to pay. It’s just I’ve gone through some mental health stuff. They kept pushing me into doing a remodification package."
Sutton said he eventually agreed to the remodification, filling out the paperwork.
Sutton: "Filled in the packet and send it away."
[Reporter: via regular mail?]
Sutton: "Via regular mail."
[Reporter: When did you realize that things were going downhill and that you didn’t own your own home anymore?]
Sutton: "I got the notice that the house had been foreclosed and I was pretty shocked."
Sutton said he never heard from the bank on the status of his remodification packet.
"Wells Fargo, I guess, evidently sold the house back to the V.A.," Sutton added.
Now, he is in a legal battle with the V.A.
Sutton, with support from local foreclosure group No One Leaves, claims Wells Fargo didn't follow a rule in the code of federal regulations.
"They didn’t know his exact financial income, so that should’ve triggered the face-to-face meeting," said Rose Webster-Smith with Springfield No One Leaves.
Western Mass News found that same rule, claiming reasonable effort needs to be made by the lender to conduct an interview with a possibly delinquent borrower.
Sutton said Wells Fargo couldn't find his remodification paperwork.
"At the last trial date, I was told that they didn’t have it at all," Sutton said.
We reached out to Wells Fargo for a response.
In the meantime, Sutton is facing a new battle.
Webster-Smith said it could be difficult for Sutton to buy his home back from the V.A. post-foreclosure.
"They will not sell back to a former homeowner. They will not sell back to anybody who’s going to keep Jason and his family in the house," Webster-Smith explained.
[Reporter: What do you want other veterans in your position who maybe are struggling with mental health problems right now to know?]
"Don’t be so embarrassed to reach out and talk to somebody. I really struggled with that and that’s why I ended up, you know, I guess ending up where I was," Sutton said.
Western Mass News also reached out to the V.A. for a comment on their policy about letting veterans buy their homes back, post-foreclosure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.