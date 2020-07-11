BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local American hero has passed away, who was the first time recipient of the Hometown Hero Award.
He also served in all five branches of the military and got more than a dozen medals for his accomplishments.
Donald Slessler of Belchertown died at 97-years-old. His son, Alan told Western Mass News that he was very proud of his accomplishments that spanned three decades.
"It's difficult to print or even give a thumbnail of what he did," Alan said.
Alan Slessler said his late father was his hero and has served in all five branches of the military, including World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam, he will forever be an American hero.
"He was personally responsible for saving thousands of soldiers, during the Korean War he saved six, 7,000 civilians, mothers, children," he said. "One of the things he’s proud of, at the time, was when he saved these people and got them out of South Korea, one of these ladies gave birth to a child, it turns out that child is now the president of South Korea."
He was the first-ever recipient of the Hometown Hero Award and served 30 years of active duty. Alan also said his father’s career started when he was just 18-years-old and began to fly.
"He got his pilots license to fly fighter planes for the U.S. at the end of World War II and into Korea," Alan explained.
Throughout his career, Slessler earned 75 medals for his accomplishments. Although he served in all five branches of the military, he spent the majority of his time serving in the air force.
Alan told Western Mass News his father’s military career took their family all over the globe.
"When I was growing up, even as a kid, he would leave for a year, a year and a half, two years, and he could never tell us what he was doing or where he was going," he explained. "He's spent time in Bangor, Maine, we lived in England, we lived in Japan, we lived out through the northeast primarily, and he was doing a lot of top-secret work, at that time."
Alan also said their family is proud of his accomplishments; that his father conquered all of his challenges until the very end.
"He was humble, he was a great American, and was assigned a mission, and he stuck to that mission to its completion," Alan noted.
Alan told us his father was still driving and mowing his lawn up until last week. The funeral services will be Monday at 10 am.
