SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A long-time Baystate Medical Center employee and retired U.S. Air Force and Navy veteran, raising awareness for vets who suffer from PTSD. He is doing it uniquely by using his blacksmith shop.
Dana Dupuis and his fellow blacksmiths worked 25-hours straight to create products for an auction Sunday night. The money raised and donated will go to help his program.
His program is called "Heroic Wolves Forge in Indian Orchard." The program serves veterans with PTSD and their families. But when the coronavirus pandemic hit, the program was on the verge of closing.
This weekend is Dupuis’ second, "Hammer-thon," where local blacksmiths created products for an auction. It raises money to help Dupuis' program get back on its feet to continue serving vets in the western Mass. community.
"Then we have a lot of other blades made and donated for our organization, and that’s all going into both of our programs," said program co-owner Kathi Schwede.
Dupuis added that the mission of his business is to provide a safe environment for vets to heal. He said his program is also a place where they can use blacksmithing as a coping skill.
“What I found through myself, blacksmithing helped settle my mind," he explained. "The whole purpose of this is, for us, to let someone get out of their mind even if it’s four hours, as long as you give them that one piece."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.