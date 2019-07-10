CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Brian Miller is an amazing veteran, who works around the clock to make sure we never forget the fallen, and our Big Y Surprise Squad is not forgetting all he does for our community.
"He's always busy, always out there, reaching out to other families, Nobody's ever left behind. No one forgotten," Bennett Walsh, Superintendent of the Soldier's Home in Holyoke, tells us.
Brian Miller is the Chapter President of Honor and Remember, a nationwide organization paying tribute to all military lives lost and their families through a flag symbolizing their remembrance.
"He's a veteran that serves veterans before he serves himself," stated Walsh.
Walsh nominated Brian for the Big Y Surprise Squad
"I've seen him serve so many that have suffered the worst tragedy that you could. To see him bring some type of happiness to them is really wonderful," said Walsh.
The Big Y Surprise Squad wanted to team up with Dunkin to give Brian a big something special for all that he does.
"Wanted to thank you for your service and thank you for all your commitment to the fallen and their families. At Dunkin this Summer, we're surprising our guests with a ticket for Summer. In this basket there are tickets to the Red Sox, Mystic Aquarium, to Lake Compounds, and much much more. We even threw in Dunkin gift cards to keep you running on Dunkin all Summer long," says Dunkin representative Bob Bernarduci.
"This is cool. Thank you!" exclaimed Miller.
Well deserved time off for dedicating his life to honor his fallen comrades by helping the living.
However, that's not all we want to give back to Honor and Remember.
The Surprise Squad donated $500 towards the non-profit.
"This is great. Myself and the chapter too, that'll help this year we're starting to get our annual event together so this will help get families out there and get flags out to the gold star families as well,"
Those events and Honor and Remember flags make a lasting impression on Gold Star families, like Susan Rud-Redfern.
"It was all emotional. Lot of tears from everyone, but it's something we fly on certain events. It's embroidered with my son's name and it just keeps that honor going, his memory," stated Rud-Redfern.
"It's my way of letting the military and veteran community and Gold Star families know people are out there, and still thinking about them and not forgetting about them," added Miller.
