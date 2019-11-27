SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One week ago, a local army veteran had a heart attack behind the wheel in Springfield.
While he is in recovery, his family is speaking out, looking for community support for the holidays.
"He is just a strong. amazing father," Springfield resident Aaron Torres tells us.
Army veteran and father of four, Ben Torres is on the road to recovery.
"He was swerving and couldn't breathe," says Torres.
At just 41 years old, Ben had a heart attack while driving in Springfield last week.
He managed to pull over and get help.
"They actually did a quadruple bypass, so they repaired every vein in his heart,"
"It didn't really hit me until we said good luck and kisses and said I love you. That's when I broke down," continued Torres.
For Aaron Torres, seeing his father in a hospital bed has been tough, but he says his father is even tougher.
Ben proudly served his country since he was 17 years old.
Years later, he received a Purple Heart after a tour in Iraq.
"The worst thing happened for a soldier. He got shot twice and got blown up when he was in a hummvee. He had brain injury. He broke his ribs. He hurt his back," explained Torres.
To Aaron and his entire family, Ben is their glue.
"He is our support system. He is our person we go to," stated Torres.
Aaron says his father is still in the ICU and not having him home for Thanksgiving is hard.
"Thanksgiving is right around the corner. That was the most hardest thing, because it is our first Thanksgiving not as a family around the table," said Torres.
And with Christmas right around the corner, the family is asking for support since Ben won't be able to work for some time.
"The holidays are here and me and my family work, you know? Obviously, what he was doing compared to us was nothing. We started a GoFundMe page. Right now, our goal is $5,000 thousand, but obviously that is just a number right now we are just asking for anything," added Torres.
They say they are so grateful for the financial support, not to mention all the thoughts and prayers for this father and veteran who's been through so much.
To learn how you can help out the Torres family, you can click or tap here for more information.
