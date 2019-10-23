(WGGB/WSHM) -- Wednesday marked 36 years since the 1983 Beirut bombing in Lebanon.
Three-hundred people lost their lives, including more than 200 American Marines.
"It brings back a lot of memories." said Scott Hiorns.
Hiorns told Western Mass News that after 20 years of dedicated service in the Navy, serving in places from Panama to Beirut, October 23 will forever hold a special place in his heart - the date commemorating the Beirut barracks bombings of 1983.
"On that day, we lost 241 people when someone drove a bomb-laden truck into the barracks at 6:40 in the morning...so every year on the 23rd. I just sit back and reflect on what these guys did to our country," Hiorns noted.
The attack killed 307 people, 241 of which were U.S. Marines and changing the way of the American military viewed terrorism.
"They call that the first battle on the war on terror. We were sent ashore without any bullets in our weapons. The rules on engagement were really strict. We were there as peacekeepers. Society has gotten numb to what's going on around it, but it was a shock back when it occurred," Hiorns said.
Hiorns reached out to Western Mass News, hoping to honor the 241 brave Americans who gave their life serving our country.
"They made the ultimate sacrifice. They signed a check that could have been paid up to the loss of their life and I think it should be honored," Hiorns noted.
Although Hiorns' service in Beirut ended shortly before that tragic day, 36 years later, he's worried the memory of his brothers and sisters in service is dwindling.
"We're not running around looking for recognition, but the Vietnam guys are getting what they deserve, the World War II guys have always gotten what they deserve, but there are us who served in the Cold War and hot spots around the world that you don't hear a lot about. I'd like people to know that every generation serves and every generation deserves recognition. These people that passes away 241 of them on October 23rd deserve just as much respect," Hiorns said.
