FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 24,1983 file photo, rescuers continue to probe the wreckage of the U.S. Marine barracks a day after a suicide truck bomb near Beirut airport, Lebanon. In the background can be seen the control tower of the Beirut airport. The blast _ the single deadliest attack on U.S. forces abroad since World War II _ claimed the lives of 241 American service members. (AP Photo/Zouki, File)