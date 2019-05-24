NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While millions are hitting the road for their holiday weekend travel plans, many are gathering to remember why they commemorate Memorial Day.
In the hustle and bustle of traveling, many forget why Monday is a holiday, but veterans aren’t letting the lives lost be forgotten.
The Northampton Elks Lodge is holding a 'Stars and Stripes Honor Field Ceremonial Walk' this evening.
This event is their kick-off to Memorial Day activities in the area.
Organizers says that it’s important for them to give recognition to veterans, first responders and their spouses for their service and sacrifice.
Donnie Rippetoe, the Field of Honor Committee Chair, tells Western Mass News why he hopes several people remember the reason for the holiday.
“Their service and sacrifice has helped to make this country strong and make it strong, and freedom is never really free,” Rippetoe tells us.
This is the first Annyak Field of Honor and there are now 150 flags on the lawn here at the Elks Club.
