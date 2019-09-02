WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - People of all ages came out today, braiving the rain, to honor Master Sergeant Luis Deleon-Figueroa after he was killed in Afganistan nearly two weeks ago.
Earlier today, we spoke with several veterans that lined the streets, hoping to pay respect to their brother in arms.
The Western Mass News skydrone shows the dignified procession of Master Sergeant Luis Deleon-Figueroa, as it made its way from Westover Air reserve base, over the Memorial Bridge, to West Springfield.
"This is a huge event and you really should honor this guy. He sacraficed for us and for everyone," local veteran Roland Navone tells us.
People gathered and found a way to honor the master sergeant in their own dignified way, many understanding the sacrifice it takes to serve your country first hand.
"Another comrade that's gone down. We don't like to see that, especially when you're in the military. You understand what it's all about. A lot of civilians don't understand that it's always with you and you always carry it. It's always on your mind, and, like, all these people here we want to show our thanks," stated local veteran Roland Beaudet.
As a Vietnam War veteran, Roland Beaudet recounted his own experience fighting for our freedom.
"I still remember that, when I left Springfield and walked to the bus terminal, not all of them came home. It's not an easy deal, but I'm still dealing with it. It never goes away," says Beaudet.
He tells Western Mass News that he was happy to see the respect shown for the master sergeant and glad that things have changed since he returned home from service five decades ago.
"It wasn't pretty. Thats why I am here today and a lot of us are here today for that reason, so every time I have the chance to honor fallen soliders, I do," added Beaudet.
If you would like to come and pay your respects to the master sergeant, the wake will be running until 7:00 tonight followed by his funeral services tomorrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.