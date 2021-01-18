CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard has been selected to represent Massachusetts in the presidential inauguration parade.
Most veterans participating are from here in western Mass.
The parade will be a virtual event this year, but for the first time in history, all states and territories will be represented.
Representing the Baystate is the Massachusetts Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard, Brian Willette, his daughter and VFW Commander Christine Lupacchino, Eric Segundo, Rene Fuertes, and Keith Buckhout.
Willette said they are proud to be a part of such a historic tradition.
“It’s a huge honor for us to participate in the special day. Inauguration day is a tradition that goes back to the founding of our country really, and it’s a day of unity as a day for all Americans to unite wishing well the new president, and we’re glad to be a part of it,” Willette said.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the VFW will not be headed to Washington D.C. Instead, they submitted a series of video clips that will air after the inauguration, as part of the virtual parade across America. Only one group in each state and territory was chosen.
Lupacchino said this honor to her is even more special because she gets to participate with her father by her side.
“It’s definitely a wonderful experience to do that with him. I love getting together, I love getting together with him and doing the ceremonies and stuff. And I wouldn’t have even been doing any of this if it wasn’t for him in the first place. I’m very proud, so I’m very proud to be able to do that,” Lupacchino said.
The parade will air on Wednesday around 3:15 p.m. You can look for the VFW in World War II uniforms.
