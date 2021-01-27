HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- What started as a couple of buddies with a common interest has grown to a brotherhood and sisterhood of over 4,000 members statewide.
All with one common interest to Make MA Fishing Spots Great Again.
On Saturday, in Holyoke, the group held one of their largest cleanup efforts to date.
“I can confidently say we’ve pulled over 25,000 pounds of trash,” Make MA Fishing Spots Great Again Vice President Bryan Houle said.
Houle said the group has seen a decline in volunteers over the harsher winter months, but their determination holds steady.
“We always get the job done. I mean, we’re out here. We have fun more than we’re working, to be honest with you. All you hear is laughing and joking around; everybody’s friends here, so you know, it's more of a community at this point,” Houle said.
The cleanups take a few months to organize. Despite the pandemic, they’ve managed to successfully complete nine in the last year with assistance from several local departments of public works. They've found pretty much everything imaginable, including a fitting guest appearance.
“I think we just found Dory. So, we find all kinds of stuff,” Houle said.
Safety is paramount. A group of admins come out ahead of time with poke protectant gloves to prep sites for cleanup.
“All this stuff you see here has been pre-picked five times, just for needles.,” Houle explained. “Over 1,000 needles pulled before a volunteer ever steps foot in here.”
Staff supervised cleanups to ensure further safety measures are followed. Houle said that to date, no member or volunteer has ever been poked.
The organizers told Western Mass News that although the activities consist of collecting trash, it’s also created memories that they’ll treasure for a lifetime.
“It makes you feel good to give back to your community, to know that when we do fishing spots that these kids and these animals and these people that enjoy these spots to swim or fish or anything are safe,” Make MA Fishing Spots Great Again Admin Joe Gagnon said.
“This is a collective group of people that have that fight in them. They want to see the change. They know it might be one bag at a time, but we’ll get it done,” Houle said.
The group also takes care of and provides resources to the homeless found in these environments. More details on how to get involved can be found on their Facebook page.
