(WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts voters are starting to receive their mail-in ballots for the general election on November 3.
Local clerk’s offices have already started receiving those completed ballots back, but some voters in the Bay State are seeing problems with the dates on the voting instructions.
We spoke with Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin and he said the error isn’t on the ballot itself, but rather, a separate piece of paper with instructions on how and when to get your vote in on time.
Millions of mail-in ballots already on their way to voters in Massachusetts.
Galvin said the ballots come with an insert of printed instructions. He told Western Mass News that some voters are receiving instructions saying their ballot is due by September 1 - the date of the primary, not general election.
“The ballot’s correct. There’s nothing wrong with the ballot. It was the instructions,” Galvin explained.
Galvin added that they’ve reached out to the clerk’s offices to fix the issue and said voters can disregard the wrong date if they received those instructions.
“They were really scattered throughout Massachusetts. I’m sure there were some in western Mass.,” Galvin noted.
If voters have a problem with their ballot, Galvin said there is enough time for people to call their clerk’s office.
“We’ve had no reports of that happening, but if one were to get that, there’s enough time for the ballot to be corrected and sent back to you,” Galvin explained.
Southwick Town Clerk Michelle Hill said, “I’m probably up to at least 100 returned and we just mailed them out on 10/2.”
More than 2,000 mail-in ballots were sent out in Southwick.
Hill said before this year, their record was 130 mailed ballots. She said they are coming back quickly.
“They’re coming in probably anywhere between 25 and 40 a day,” Hill added.
Over in Chicopee, clerk Keith Rattell told Western Mass News they’ve sent out 9,600 ballots and when each is returned, the inner envelope will be removed from the outer envelope.
“It goes in my vault and it stays there until Election Day,” Rattell noted.
When November 3 comes, Rattell told Western Mass News they will take ballots out of their inner envelopes in front of a police officer, likely when in-person voting lags during the work day
“If it’s slow, they’ll start running those ballots through the machine,” Rattell said.
It’s the same process in Southwick, which Hill believes will require a lot of time from poll volunteers
“It’s gonna take them a good, probably 8 to 10 hours to process the entire thing,” Hill said.
Each time we cover an election, we always remind people not to take a selfie with the ballot as they’re voting in the booth. We asked the clerks if there’s any rule against posting a selfie of you casting your mail-in ballot and they said because you can’t see who you voted for, that’s perfectly fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.