PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A woman was arrested Tuesday night in connection with a murder that happened in Palmer earlier this month.
According to spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's Office, Jim Leydon, 54-year-old Brenda Mayhew, of Palmer, was arrested by Massachusetts State Police Detectives and charged with murder for her alleged responsibility in the homicide that occurred on Fox Street on February 8th.
The suspect was taken into custody at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield and then taken to the Palmer Police Department where she was booked.
Mayhew was arraigned in Palmer District Court on Wednesday.
A Western Mass News crew was in the courtroom as Mayhew appeared virtually before a judge just after 4 p.m. Wednesday with her hands visibly bandaged.
Forensic psychologist Andrew Burke was sworn in to testify on Mayhew's condition.
"I'm recommending further evaluation at Worcester Recovery Center and Hospital," Burke said.
The Palmer resident has been accused of the killing of 68-year-old Marcia Wilson of Palmer last week.
It was just over a week ago, on February 8, when police responded to a call on Fox Street at 8 a.m. Police said they had to force their way into the house, where they found one person dead, now identified as Wilson.
They said they also found two other people who were injured inside the house and taken to the hospital.
No official word if Mayhew was one of those injured.
Mayhew is now under a 20-day evaluation, and her next court date has been set for March 8.
The homicide is still under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the District Attorney's Office, Palmer Police Department, and Hampden District Attorney's Office Murder Unit.
This is a developing news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest on-air and online.
