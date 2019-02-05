AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Prior to the Super Bowl, organizations and law enforcement agencies in Atlanta were on high alert for human trafficking cases.
In western Massachusetts, a local organization is putting their creative minds together to raise awareness about the issue.
Colorful wreaths are drawing attention to a dark reality hang in the garage of Maryann Deitschler's home. The founder of 'Wreaths for a Reason' told Western Mass News that she has been creating and selling wreaths since 2014.
The reason? To raise money and awareness about human trafficking for organization underground railroad.
"They not only do the rescue, but they do the rehabilitation once these children are rescued trying to find these children back to normal life," Deitschler said.
In Deitschler's home, she stores, creates, and delivers wreaths all over the country. The non-profit has raised over $44,000 since 2014, just be selling wreaths.
"We are mothers and grandmothers, so we are way too old to be going out and do the rescue, so knowing we are doing something not just saying it's a terrible thing, but we are doing something, it's so rewarding," Deitschler noted.
On Tuesday, the FBI released statistics from a human trafficking operation they conducted from January 23 to February 2 in Atlanta. Authorites made 169 arrests including 26 traffickers and 34 people attempting to engage in sex acts with minors. Those victims include nine juveniles and nine adults.
However, human trafficking doesn't just happen in big cities, around big events like the Super Bowl. It's happening year-round, almost everywhere.
According to the International Labor Organization, they estimate 40.3 million people are trapped in human trafficking around the world.
"People live in a bubble. We think that it can't happen here, but it does so we feel that if we raise awareness more people will support them," Deitschler said.
Deitschler told Western Mass News she works with a team of five volunteers to assemble the wreaths. The money raised goes directly towards helping trafficking victims across the country.
If you would like to learn more about 'Wreaths for a Reason' or human trafficking, you can CLICK HERE.
