CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An unexpected tragedy is the last thing a homeowner wants to think about when they sign the mortgage for their first house.
However, one Chicopee woman said her family faced that situation in 2016 when her husband became too sick to work and she struggled to pay the mortgage alone.
Now, the family is fighting to purchase their home back from foreclosure and they said the loan company and Housing and Urban Development won't accept her money.
This family said the illness cut their income significantly a few years ago. Now, they have earned the money to buy their home back, but a Housing and Urban Development regulation is making the process more complicated.
"We did do the right thing. We did do the schooling, the college, the jobs," said Jenny Eliza.
Eliza said she and her husband, Davey, had good credit when they first bought their Chicopee home 19 years ago. She said their payments were regular.
"We had the American dream and unfortunately, my husband got MS and after that, pretty much everything got crumbled," Eliza added.
Davey could no longer work and as the unexpected head of the household, Eliza said they fell back on payments.
She said Ocwen Loan Servicing foreclosed the home several years ago without informing her how to modify her loan, something Jenny and her lawyer contends did not adhere to FHA guidelines.
"We do think the foreclosure was not done properly, so I'm ready to go to trial to have this foreclosure voided," said Attorney Susan Grossberg.
Eliza has since gotten the family's finances back on track and said she has tried to pay Ocwen.
"I've even offered them to pay my house in full. They just refuse to even come to those terms," Eliza noted.
Grossberg added, "We've asked Ocwen to engage in a negotiation on a sale price. They say they are prevented from doing that by HUD regulations. HUD refuses to allow a post-foreclosure home that was insured as an FHA mortgage to be sold with anyone occupying it."
Rose Webster-Smith, the head of a local foreclosure assistance organization Springfield No One Leaves, said those regulations were especially prominent during the 2008 financial crisis.
"Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac...they had an arms-length policy, which meant that they would not sell it back to the former homeowner. Nationally and locally, we were able to get those policies changed. Same thing with Bank of America...principal reduction wasn't a thing that was heard of and now there's modifications, so HUD is the only program that hasn't changed," Webster-Smith said.
Eliza added, "I can actually pay it off and live mortgage-free for the rest of my life if I chose to."
Eliza said her goal is for Ocwen to settle and reverse the foreclosure, so she can purchase the home for her husband's final years.
"I could invest it in any other property. I would like to invest my money on something that...it meant so much for my husband to acquire for me and my children. We've been there for 19 years," Eliza said.
We reached out to HUD and Ocwen for a statement. They have not gotten back to us yet.
Meantime, Webster-Smith said her organization is currently handling 97 foreclosure cases in the greater Springfield area.
