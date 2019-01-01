SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One local woman is looking to help service members affected by the government shutdown, who aren’t getting paid.
The woman, who only wants to be idenfitied by her first name, told us whether it be a ride to appointments or help with groceries, she’s ready to help.
“There are people out there that care. There are people out there that want to be there to kind of pick up where the government has let them down,” Rebekah said.
Rebekah is a veteran herself, having been stationed with the army in Fort Lee, VA.
“I come from a family of service members, grandparents, great-great grandparents, very long line of military history,” Rebekah added.
That’s why during this time of year, she always puts out ads on local Facebook groups offering help for veterans.
“We are our own little community. Whenever someone is in need, whenever someone has fallen down, we come together as a band of brothers and sisters and help each other up,” Rebekah noted.
However, this year, she told Western Mass News that it’s even more crucial to offer help.
“With the shutdown, I was reading an article earlier today talking about especially Coast Guard going without pay, and I have friends who, unfortunately, are going to go without pay,” Rebekah said.
Rebekah is now offering help to all those service members and their families.
“I will get a number of veterans who will privately message me and say ‘Hey, I really don’t want to come over’ but…there will be times that I take over a plate of food or run to the store and pick up something they need from the store,” Rebekah added.
She just wants them to know she’s here for them and ready to provide any necessary help.
“If you’ve ever been through struggle, you know what that’s like, you know what other people are going through,” Rebekah said.
Rebekah said that she understands that pride may stop those who need help sometimes, but she wants them not to hesitate because several people are willing and ready to help.
