WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Earlier this week, Western Mass News brought you the exclusive story of Anita Dewey, a 92-year-old Springfield woman searching for her childhood best friend, whom she hadn't seen since the 1950's.
Shortly after our story aired, someone recognized the name of Dewey’s friend and contacted us.
"I had my coffee like I always do," Linda Morse tells us. "Watched the news, and I saw Anita on there and she was looking for her friend "
Until Wednesday morning, Mae Grey Morse and her family didn't realize she was missing from someone’s life.
"I'm listening to the story, and then she said," continued Linda. "She had gotten married and she married Richard Morse, and they moved to Ludlow in 1950, and I'm thinking, 'Oh my God this is just too coincidental'."
Watching the Western Mass News story, Morse’s daughter-in-law realized Anita Dewey, Mae's childhood best friend, was looking to reconnect.
"Her granddaughter called me," said Linda. "She wanted to know if we could have them get together."
"I've been on cloud nine," says Anita Dewey. "I can't stop talking about it."
With memories in tow, Anita had butterflies.
"I'm anxious to see her," said Anita.
After all, it had been nearly seventy years, and the Springfield teens had turned into wives, mothers and grandmothers.
"I'm just wondering if," stated Anita. "She looks anything like she did when she was young, that I might recognize her."
"I just couldn't imagine who was looking for me until," says Mae. "I found out who it was, somebody that I grew up with."
Anita says she plans to visit Mae frequently at Life Care. She said she has years and years to catch up on.
"I'm going to be here quite often, so," said Anita. "We'll be able to figure all that out."
"I didn't know if I'd ever hear," stated Mae. "I didn't know where she was or anything. I didn't know where she'd moved to."
We go through life meeting people, not always realizing the impact we leave behind.
"I think of you and the times we had," Mae told Anita.
Sometimes not realizing we’re lost...
"We had some good times," says Mae. "We won't tell them no. What they don't know don't hurt them."
Until we’re found.
"I can feel, and," added Mae. "I can tell the voice. That's good, that's good. We had a good time, but we'll keep it going."
