SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A story Western Mass News has been following since last year.

You’ve probably seen this truck driving around western Mass. and on the rear window is a call for help from a local woman in need of a kidney.

Western Mass News has more on why time is running out.

Springfield single mother seeks kidney donor SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield mother suffering from kidney failure is hoping s…

“Just hoping and praying that's it,” Springfield resident Marjorie Moise.

Moise, also known as Gigi, is going on five years of looking for a kidney donor.

“I didn't think that I would have to wait the whole five years, but every day that goes by it seems like I'm going to run out of time,” Moise said.

Moise said it's been an emotional rollercoaster, but said she puts on her best face for her son, Marcus.

“If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn't be here. There would be no purpose,” Moise explained.

Moise placed her call for help on her truck, in hopes that when she is driving a willing donor would come forward.

“They will go through some blood tests, and if they are a match then they will get that phone call back,” Moise said.

Moise said she received many calls over the years, but for one reason or another, she has not been able to find a donor.

“It could be so many things, you just change your mind, or they spoke to other family members, and they don't think it was a good idea. There's so many things, but I never hold it against them because I know it's not an easy thing to do,” Moise said.

Now, time is running out, in December her lease will be up, and the message on her car will come down.

“I can't afford to keep going with these payments and doing everything else I need to do,” Moise said.

She hopes to find the perfect match before then.