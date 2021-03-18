NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Shockwaves out from Atlanta are being felt across the country as authorities continue to investigate shootings at three separate Georgia spas that left eight people killed, including six Asian women.
As police dig for more answers about the suspect, a local woman is taking a stand against the rise in crimes against Asian Americans.
One woman stood alone Thursday morning in busy downtown Northampton. She was a protest of one with a statement made on behalf of thousands of Asian Americans.
“This feels like such an escalation,” said Mary Wang-Boucher.
One side of Wang-Boucher’s sign said “I am not a virus” in the wake of rising attacks on Asian Americans during coronavirus. It’s something she said she witnessed one year ago as she was moving out of California.
“The people in my community were getting spit on people driving by and trucks throwing things,” Wang-Boucher explained.
The other side of her sign is for the six Asian women who were gunned down in an attack against three spas in Atlanta this week.
“Because we’re fetishized,” Wang-Boucher noted.
A shooting left eight people dead in total and police said the suspect, Robert Aaron Long, indicated he had a sex addiction and was trying to eliminate temptation
“It’s still early, but he does claim that it was not racially motivated,” said Capt. Jay Baker with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
However, Wang-Boucher told Western Mass News that she doesn’t believe race didn’t play a role
“Sex addiction is not an excuse for murder, for mass murder, and if you target someone, a whole bunch of people from the same race, it’s a hate crime,” Wang-Boucher added.
She was motivated to take a stand because of something her daughter said to her after the attack.
“She looked at me and she was like ‘Are you going to get killed, mama?’” Wang-Boucher said.
Though her sign has two sides, her biggest message is to ask people to educate themselves about the threats facing the Asian American community.
“Don’t make us do the work and be the victims,” Wang-Boucher said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.