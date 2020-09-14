SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local Springfield woman was violently attacked in broad daylight right outside her apartment by a stranger who followed her home from a local store.
A suspect is now under arrest.
The victim spoke exclusively to Western Mass News.
She said she just moved to Springfield recently and on Wednesday morning, she stepped out to get groceries at a nearby convenience store. On her way into her apartment building, she was brutally attacked. She shared what was going through her mind in those moments.
“I wasn't going to die not fighting,” she said.
On Wednesday morning, Elizabeth found herself fighting for her life.
Elizabeth, who has chosen not to reveal her full identity, told Western Mass News she had stepped out of her apartment located on Belmont Avenue to walk to a nearby convenience store to buy groceries.
At the store, she said a man tried to engage in conversation but she brushed him off.
She said it was that man who eventually followed her back to her apartment and violently assaulted her in the doorway of her apartment building.
“He followed me up to my hallway door and he was trying to talk to me and then I was trying to brush him off,” she said. “I thought he was going to come in the hallway, so I hid my keys and wallet and stuff. So I just protected my purse and let my face take the hits until my neighbor came out.”
Elizabeth shared photos of her injured face, which Western Mass News blurred to conceal her identity.
“I just remember his face quick because he kept grabbing my face to look at me,” she said. “When he would put his hands on me, on my face, so I could see his face which made it a lot easier for me to identify him.”
Springfield Police launched an investigation and made an arrest Monday morning.
Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said the suspect, 40-year-old Titus Crews, had followed Elizabeth from the convenience store and attempted to steal her purse. When he could not, crews violently attacked Elizabeth leaving her with severe injuries.
“Our detectives gathered video in the area, spoke to witnesses and the victim, and were able to positively identify him,” Walsh said.
Two neighbors heard the attack and were able to scare away Crews.
Police said Crews has been arrested 28 times in his adult life, including Monday's arrest. Crews had been out on bail after a domestic assault in April.
“He has a history of assaulting women,” Walsh said. “He has a history of just committing violent crimes.”
Western Mass News asked Elizabeth how she felt after they arrested Crews.
“I'm feeling relieved, a lot better,” she said. “So I can walk around my apartment at least without feeling paranoid. It's a relief.”
Elizabeth said she is relieved Crews has been captured, but there is still a long road ahead for her recovery. She said at this moment, looking in the mirror is not something that is physically possible because her vision is impaired.
“I’m not able to yet,” she said. “I can't look in the mirror. I can't see straight at all.”
Elizabeth said her injuries will require her to undergo plastic surgery.
“They said I was bruised really badly,” she said. “My scalp, all over my body from at least shoulders up, and they said my eye socket is fractured and they said my nose is broken in two places.”
Elizabeth said this can happen anywhere and it’s important to be aware of your surroundings.
Crews is being charged with attempted murder and unarmed assault to rob. Springfield police said they hope to keep Crews off the street.
