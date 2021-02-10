SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Undocumented immigrants in western Mass. are hopeful that President Joe Biden has a pathway to citizenship for them, as long as Congress approves.
Western Mass News spoke to a local woman who would benefit and finally be able to come out of the shadows.
Patricia is one of the many undocumented immigrants in the country who would have a road to citizenship under the president's new immigration bill.
She came to the U.S. in 2014 and is currently living in Springfield, raising her two children.
She told Western Mass News she decided to leave El Salvador to escape gang violence and for job opportunities.
"For that reason, I decided to come to this country. I think it’s safer for me and my kids," she explained.
She has taken her immigration case to court twice but said she was not successful. The last time was in 2017.
"When Trump was in office, everything was difficult," she explained.
On President Biden's first day in office, he sent the U.S. Citizenship act of 2021 to Congress. The bill allows undocumented individuals to apply for temporary legal status, with the ability to apply for a green card after five years, if they pass criminal and national security background checks, and if they pay their taxes.
This is something Patricia has been documenting since 2015.
"I have gotten an ITIN Number because I need to pay taxes, but it’s not the same as having a work permit or a residency," she noted.
Tara Parrish, the director of Pioneer Valley Project, told Western Mass News this bill would allow individuals to contribute to the economy without fear of deportation.
"Through the ITIN Number, it provides a reference point, so that when the U.S. government is doing background checks, they can also see the evidence that a person has paid their federal taxes," Parrish explained.
And after three years, green card holders who pass additional checks can apply to become citizens.
Right now, the bill is under review, but Parrish added that the president's proposed legislation sends a major message on his plans for immigration reform.
"There are discussions right now as to whether the bill will be split into a set of smaller bills that would take components of the Biden bill and put them forth individually. So the bill has not come up for a vote yet. They are still in negotiations," Parrish explained.
Patricia said her dream is to one day own a house in western Mass.
"With a residency, you have more benefits. You can establish credit in this country, your work counts more, and you can apply to buy a house," she noted.
