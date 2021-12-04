HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A local woman has started her own clothing line amidst the pandemic.
Many think opening up a business during a pandemic is risky, but not Kristina Quesnel.
Instead, she realized life is too shot to put her dreams on hold.
“If not now then when so I just went for it,” said Kristina Quensel.
She decided to start her own clothing line and offer it at a local salon. That’s how azura apparel was born. Her line could be found at The Plan Salon in Holyoke.
"It helps seeing and feeling the quality and knowing the sizes are true," said Quensel.
We spoke with co-owner of The Plan Holyoke- Tiffany Dushene, who said having Azura Apparel at the salon has been positive for both her own business and the clients.
"I think with a lot of stores closing now people are loving having her selection here and it changes seasonally and she has a lot of everyday wear and she sells out every week almost it's awesome we love her," said Dushene.
Dushene told us she hopes their merge will inspire other local businesses to come together and encourage each other's success.
"My generation coming into the industry was always like not to like coincide with anyone and like keep it on your own we would love to showcase even more local businesses," exlained Dushene.
Azura Apparel is aimed at women on the go, which is why you can also shop the brand online.
Kristina even delivers local purchases herself, making it easier for working customers.
"So what I do is free shipping for local delivery and that's anywhere within a 40-mile radius," explained Quensel.
As a woman on the go herself, Quesnel said she loves being able to show her daughters the reward of following your passion no matter the challenge.
"It's chaotic it's fun it's exciting it's stressful and I love every second of it," said Quensel.
