HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A yellow ribbon tied to a tree in Holyoke caught our attention. Turns out, it's a connection to current events in Afghanistan.
Lisa Seymour hung the ribbon up for her son, Matthew. The Army mom told Western Mass News she got the phone call from her son Friday, which would be the last phone conversation they would have for a while.
Seymour said Matthew is 20-years-old. He joined the Army back in November. He has a two-year-old son. Lisa hung up the ribbon Friday night. This is something that has been going on among military families for years to support troops that have been deployed. But for Lisa, this one hits close to home, as she is experiencing this for the first time.
“This is our first deployment. It was a little tough this weekend. But I feel confident in his training and his leadership. And he is going to be home sooner than later," said Seymour.
With developments unfolding in Afghanistan, with the Taliban in control and the US working to evacuate Americans and allies; Lisa is trying her best to stay positive by going to church and praying while trying to stay focused.
“I actually have to be honest, most of us Army moms, we stay away from the tv once our kids are deployed because there’s so much news that’s out there,” said Seymour.
Lisa received messages of support from her neighbors after hanging up the yellow ribbon. She added that it will be a wonderful feeling when her son comes home and can take this ribbon off of the tree.
