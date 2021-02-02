LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Ludlow woman has dedicated years of her life to advocating for sexual abuse survivors, putting her experience in writing, which has caught the attention of President Joe Biden.
Kathy Picard, a Ludlow resident, has been a survivor of sexual abuse for a decade.
Her bravery shone through as she decided to tell her story. She co-wrote a book with her husband, Life with My Idiot Family.
In early December, she sent that book to President Biden, and just before his inauguration, he sent a letter back to her.
“Let us be the nation that we aspire to be a nation healed, and united. For keeping the faith in me and this country, we love and forever grateful to you, sincerely Joe Biden,” Picard read from the letter.
It was a moment she will never forget.
“The day before he was President, and even on the letter it says President-elect, and I got this letter, and I said to Gary, my husband, I said oh my god look at this letter, and he goes no, so the letter is huge,” Picard explained.
Picard said she was sexually abused by her stepfather for 10 years in the ‘70s from the time she was 7 to 17.
For 20 years, she's been dedicating her life to advocating for kids who might be suffering through something similar.
Her book includes her experiences from when she was a child through her teens, notes about her family, and details of her legal case, which she won in 2015.
“10 years is an awful time to go through it, and even if it happened once, once is too much,” Picard said.
The National Center for Victims of Crime reports that one in five girls and one in 20 boys are victims of child sexual abuse, and Picard is trying to help put an end to it.
She's hoping her book is turned into a screenplay for the big screen and hopes it makes its way to the U.S. Department of Education, and maybe into the hands of First Lady Jill Biden to fuel positive change.
She's currently in the middle of writing a children's book about the topic as a way parents can have conversations with their kids about keeping their bodies safe.
“It's not your fault, and you need to tell someone, and you will be believed, but just keep on telling I can't stress that enough, especially to these young kids, go and find someone to tell your story of what's happening to you,” Picard said.
More of her story along with her message to those going through something like this is all available in her book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.