WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Health concerns have increased in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic with people putting off medical checkups, eating poorly and experiencing depression and anxiety.
Western Mass News spoke with two local women who were able to transform themselves with a trainer they said made the difference.
“She lit fire in me that I didn’t know that I had,” said Springfield resident Aneris Gunn.
When the pandemic hit it was hard to keep healthy as many gyms closed down. Aneris Gunn and Glorivee Ballester, two mothers of children with special needs, began their fitness journey at J-Fit in West Springfield with owner and trainer Jacqueline Izquidero.
The women tell Western Mass News that Jackie was creative in motivating them as well as reminding them of her motto: make time not excuses and taking a personal interest in their lives.
The women began training online at first.
“She was there guiding us she was making us get creative. I need you to get out your broomstick, two gallons of water,” said Gunn.
In between exercising Jackie provided an outlet for her clients to share what was on their minds.
“Everyone started posting videos and just sharing their life -their ups and downs. Then other women saw that, and they just started to feel comfortable in their online program and then everyone just joined in,” said trainer Jacqueline Izquidero.
Gunn tells Western Mass News her health was negatively impacted during the pandemic.
“I’m 5’2 so I’m really short so my weight did not do me any justice and I also had complications from my delivery from my second oldest child that left me with some nerve damage. So, when I did get so heavy it complicated my ability to walk and things like giving my kid a bath,” explained Gunn.
The gym became a place to help her relieve stress and heal.
“Every mishap I went through in my week when it was time for the gym it was time for the gym. I used all of everything. It was time to focus on myself. To be empowered,” said Gunn.
Gunn said that Jackie taught her patience and with that came results.
“At my heaviest I was 238 at my lowest I dropped down to 154.6 was my lowest—I’m currently 168 b/c I’m in the process of gaining muscle,” explained Gunn.
Ballester said she was also going through a dark time but working out with Jackie changed her outlook on life. She tells us it also helped her to reconnect with her son.
“The workout helped me. It is like my reset button and I was able to come here and go home with a clear head. Coming home I had a clear head and able to tackle anything at that point,” said Ballester.
And the weight also came off.
“When I officially took my weight loss journey seriously, I weighed myself back in Feb. of 2021- my highest weight was 221 pounds at that point now I am currently 195 pounds.,” Ballester told Western Mass News,
“I am in shock because I never thought that to under 200, that was my biggest milestone.”
Jackie began as a medical professional at Holyoke Hospital before becoming a fitness trainer running her own business.
“I was in a dark cloud that I just needed to get out of, and I needed to put myself into something that would make me feel good. Fitness fell into that gap; fitness just saved my life,” explained Izquidero.
Jackie began her fitness business out of her basement, then when the pandemic hit, she took all of her classes to an online module and finally on November 1st. she opened J-fit in West Springfield.
She hopes to provide more resources to her clients outside the gym.
“I want to create an area in my business where we can offer resources when it comes to shelter needs and guidance,” said Izquidero.
