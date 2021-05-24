AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Local Sports Authority.
Student-athletes across the state have to adjust their seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic and wrestling being one of those sports.
With many teams across the state opting out of the season, wrestlers are trying to find the best way to compete in the spring tournament.
It hasn't been an easy year for these student-athletes, while having to move their typical winter sport to the springtime, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many wrestlers have left the mat to do other sports.
"We did lose a lot of kids, but we were happy to just be able to do what we're doing now, we're really grateful for that," Agawam High School wrestling coach Armando Ramos said.
A little less than half of the schools across the state confirmed they would opt into the state tournament. Out of 163 schools that were surveyed, 74 said they would take part, meanwhile, 63 said no, and 26 did not respond.
But, there are still some holes to fill. Due to the low number of wrestlers this year, of the 74 teams opting in, 32 teams said they have 10 or fewer weight classes filled. Eight teams have less than seven of their weight classes filled.
Ramos said thankfully they were able to dodge this issue.
"We're really fortunate. We have a waiver for seventh and eighth graders, so we have a lot of junior high kids. We're able to fill, if everybody is healthy, we're able to fill up a weight class which is a huge advantage," Ramos said.
Trying to make ends meet, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association met on Monday to discuss tournament play, coming up with a different setup.
"We wanted to open it up to TMC, present some data and see where they feel. Again, this is not an individual tournament this will be a team, dual meet tournament. It would be a dual meet, and typically we only offer individual meets, so this is not the average tournament that we typically run. It would be a dual meet tournament design," MIAA Wrestling Committee member Brendan Kent said.
This motion for a state dual meet tournament was put to a vote coming out unanimously, all in favor of allowing it. Ramos said he agrees with this motion telling Western Mass News it's what's best given their current situation.
“Individually because we're so young, we probably wouldn't do well, but because we have a full lineup, and can take advantage of teams with forfeits, I think we would probably benefit from the dual tournament format," Ramos explained.
The actual format for this tournament must be approved by June 3, something the MIAA is already working on.
