SPRINGFIELD/HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A march and demonstration is getting underway in Springfield at this hour - calling for equality and an end to police brutality following the death last week of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Spearheading the movement is a young generation right here in western Mass.
Western Mass News spoke with an organizer of the rally, Rachel Boudreau who is a senior at Central High School.
We also checked in with the young activists from the protests yesterday in Holyoke about how they are taking a stand and demanding equal rights, no matter the color of someone's skin.
"My generation is the future of this country. If we don’t start letting our voices be heard now then when it’s our time to be in charge of the country, I feel like either we won’t get as much done that we want to have done," Boudreau explained.
Protests have been sparked over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Boudreau told Western Mass News the demonstration is to stand with the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.
The route stretches from central high school about three miles to the police station on Wednesday.
"The police are a symbol of the justice system. I know that this problem about racism and systematic racism that the country has. [It] doesn’t just end at [the] police station. The police station is that symbol of justice," Boudreau said.
Another young group - the '413 Boricuas' - organized the vigil and march in Holyoke on Tuesday.
Two of the planners spoke with us about the peaceful turnout and fighting against police brutality.
"One of the most powerful things for me yesterday was just seeing the turnout. We wanted to make space for the community to come together and to honor or memorialize the life of George Floyd and to call attention to it in a way that felt meaningful," said '413 Boricuas' organizer Simbrit Paskins.
Organizer Stephanie Marryshow said just like Boudreau - it's time to come together.
"I want people to understand this isn't our fight alone. We can’t do without solidarity. [We] can’t do it without our white allies. We can’t do that or other people of color and I think that’s really what everybody is trying to express," Marryshow said.
