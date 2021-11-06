Local youth baseball players honor veterans with park cleanup, Park of Honor

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The community gathered to honor veterans on Saturday.
Local youth baseball players volunteered to clean up Parker Memorial Park ahead of Veterans Day. Later, there was a display of U.S. flags to honor the men and women who have served and are currently serving.
Close to 30 local baseball players and parents from the Batter’s Box Organization came out on Saturday to clean up Parker Memorial Park in Westfield ahead of Veteran's Day.
"It is their way of giving back to the community and that is kind of what we stress up at the batter’s box so they enjoy it," said Tim Kelleher, owner of Batter's Box.
Kelleher told Western Mass News this is their eighth year volunteering.
"We ended up getting about four truckloads of debris out of here," said Kelleher.
Local players told us it's a tradition they look forward to every year.
"I feel like it is giving back, it is a big part because personally, I have military veterans in my family so it makes me feel good," Batter's Box baseball player Jake Riley.
It was a busy day in Westfield, across the street at the city’s middle school, full-sized American flags were displayed across the lawn for the annual ‘Park of Honor.’
This tradition honors the men and women who have served or are currently serving to protect our country.
"And any first-responder capacity, so that fire, EMT, police, military and of course with COVID, health care workers too, everybody that is on the forefront fighting for our protection," said Kellie Brown, Chief Operating Officer of The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield.
Kellie Brown, the Chief Operating Officer for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Westfield told us the flags are sold for $30 dollars each and all the proceeds from sales go back to the community.
"So we give out camp scholarships in the amount of $200 each for any child that wants to apply that has a parent or grandparent that has served in any capacity," said Brown.
Local state leaders weighed on the patriotic display.
"And being a veteran obviously has a special place in my heart that they are looking out for the military members and helping those programs," said Fourth Hampden District Rep. Kelly Pease.
The flags will be here outside of the middle school until Saturday, Nov. 27.
