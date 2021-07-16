GOSHEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- All activities at the New Spirit Youth Ministry have been suspended in Goshen until at least the end of the month.
According to the Diocese of Springfield, the suspension of activities comes after a complaint was received involving inappropriate behavior with minors.
The diocese said it has informed the Northwestern District Attorney's Office. The Office of Safe Environment and Victim Services will also have their own investigation into the matter.
While the diocese named the subject of the allegation, we have not yet identified him as charges or other legal processes have not occurred.
New Spirit Youth Ministry is a non-profit organization that is separate from Camp Holy Cross and the diocese, which noted that the complaint and cancellation of the ministry's activities does not impact other activities scheduled for the campgrounds.
Anyone with information regarding misconduct is encouraged to contact local law enforcement and the Office of Safe Environment and Victim Assistance at (413) 452-0624, (800) 842-9055, or by email.
