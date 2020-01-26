SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tributes are pouring in after NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter died this morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.
The two were among nine killed when their chopper went down this afternoon.
Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were on their way to a travel basketball game when that helicopter crashed.
Of the nine people on the helicopter, there were no survivors.
Now, people all over the world and here in western Mass are reacting to the news, many saying they’ve lost their role model.
"We thought it was fake," California resident Trevor Tarm tells us.
A somber Sunday across the world as people started learning about the death of former NBA star and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.
They were two of the nine people killed in a helicopter crash on its way to Gianna’s travel basketball game.
Officials say, around 1:00 p.m. eastern time, the helicopter went down quickly, slammed into a hillside, and burst into flames thirty miles northwest of Los Angeles, California.
Officials say a player on Gianna’s basketball team along with her parent are among the dead.
The Brewster Whitecaps out of Cape cod announced that the crash claimed the lives of the baseball team’s former head coach, John Altobelli, along with his wife and daughter.
Officials say no one on board survived.
Sunday night across the nation, people are gathering to honor the life of the victims and here in western Mass, younger Bryant fans gathered at the Basketball Hall of Fame to help honor their role model.
"I was sad, so we bought some Kobe stuff," local basketball fan Aiden Collins stated.
"He was such a good player," local basketball fan Matthew Hassapes explained.
A basketball player himself, Trevor Tarm tells Western Mass News he’s visiting western Mass from California and is a big Bryant fan, but now, he says he lost his idol.
"Knowing he’s a role model and seeing his death today it’s really sad. Everyone knows his work ethic and the time and sacrifice he put into the sport so to see him go out like this is really sad," continued Tarm.
A role model he says has showed the hard work and dedication it takes to be great.
"Most athletes know you have to sacrifice to be good in the sport and practicing means not going to parties and hanging out with friends so it showed me it’s worth it at the end," added Tarm.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.
Bryant leaves behind his wife and three other daughters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.