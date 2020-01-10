LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Wildfires in Australia have been constantly burning since September and the damage is hard to comprehend.
People across the world and in western Massachusetts are looking for ways to help, but it can be difficult to know how.
Joan Lupa is a woman who has devoted her life to caring for animals, but with the news of the Australian wildfires, her heart is broken.
"I just have to compose myself to not start crying. It's a disaster worldwide. Humanity will lose a lot of animals that only live in that place," Lupa explained.
Lupa told Western Mass News that in her many years of running Lupa Zoo in Ludlow, she's seen few disasters that are this catastrophic. She said that, so far, over a billion animals have been killed, some of which were already on the brink of extinction.
"...And this is not only Australian loses. This is loss to everyone on the planet," Lupa explained.
Sugar Gliders are just one of thousands of species already impacted by the fires.
"Right now, koalas...they are practically extinct to begin with. Kangaroos, wallabies, lots of birds, and amphibious - all these little critters that crawl on the ground - they are suffering and some of them we will never see again," Lupa added.
However, Lupa said there is still a glimmer of hope among the destruction.
"Some of the large zoos in the U.S. have animals that they will be practically extinct in Australia and they will have breeding programs where they can introduce them to the continent at some point," Lupa noted.
If you're one of the many people looking for ways to help, Lupa said a small donation to the right organization will go along way.
"Check the organizations that will collect the money best. I'd say the World Federation of Zoos is the best support to those efforts financially. Let's hope they will contain this fire as soon as possible," Lupa said.
