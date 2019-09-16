PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials will begin Aerial spraying in local communities to eliminate the harm of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) today.
The spraying will begin at 7 P.M. and may run until 4:30 A.M, covering Ware, Palmer and Brimfield.
After the town of Brimfield had high EEE risk levels, specifically after a horse was tested positive for EEE and most recently, two mosquito pools tested positive as well.
State officials released the statement, "It is imperative to be vigilant about practicing behaviors such as using repellent anytime you are outside, not only in the evening, ensuring screens are in adequate repair and wearing clothing that covers your skill while outdoors. "
Health officials tell Western Mass News that symptoms of EEE include any headache, fever and chills.
Anyone experiencing any of these symptoms should contact their doctor immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.