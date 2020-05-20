SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Retailers will be able to open up their stores next Monday, but customers won’t be allowed inside.
While curbside pickup is available, many business owners are disappointed about where they fall in Gov. Charlie Baker’s reopening plan.
Local retailers are speaking out about their reopening plans and their frustrations.
“It's lonely,” said Kate Gourde, owner of Cooper’s Gifts in Agawam. “I miss my staff. I miss face-to-face contact with customers. I’ve just been really good at juggling and trying not to drop the ball.”
Gourde said they have been offering curbside pick up to their customers since coronavirus restrictions were put in place.
“It's customer service where we have excelled,” she said. “That’s the big difference between small businesses and big businesses. We have that personal connection with customers all the time.”
While curbside is bringing in business, there are many challenges that come with it as well.
“We have been doing a lot of personal shopping,” she said. “Shop my phone, shop by Facebook, shop by text, doing daytime, doing whatever we have to do to make the sales happen.”
Being limited to curbside pickup and not opening the doors to customers is also leaving many business owners frustrated with the governor's Phase 1 plan, which allows businesses like hair salons to open up, but not small business retailers.
“It was disappointing news,” Gourde said. “It kind of came as a surprise, but it is what its, and we will make the best of it.”
Although Phase 1 is disappointing to some, Cooper’s Gifts is looking forward to the future and is ready to open up when Phase 2 finally arrives.
“We will have the shield up and markings on the floor and different protocols,” she said. “We ordered an ozone machine to sanitize the store at night in between cleanings during the day, so we are taking all of the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe.”
