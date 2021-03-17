BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Everyone in the Commonwealth now knows when they can sign up for their COVID-19 vaccine. Governor Charlie Baker announced the timeline for the remaining eligibility groups Wednesday morning.
We asked the governor how the supply will be distributed to meet these new eligibility groups in western Massachusetts.
“Western Mass., which is a regional collaborative, has been doing extremely well. The three counties next to Berkshire County are performing at about the same level in terms of the first dose, as the rest of Massachusetts,” Baker said.
Baker acknowledged the speed at which some western Massachusetts residents are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
Starting Monday, people 60 and older, along with some essential workers, will be able to sign up for a shot. On April 5, it expands to those 55 and older and just about everyone else - people ages 16 to 54 - will be eligible April 19.
Residents will be able to preregister for their appointment at one of the state's seven mass vaccination sites online at mass.gov/COVIDVaccine.
Western Mass News asked the governor whether another mass site will come to the region now that he said more supply is guaranteed.
“I think what we will probably do to begin with is try to make more doses available at the sites that we already have that are up and operating ‘cause one of the things that is also pretty clear about this process is the more you do it,” Baker explained.
Baker said people can use the preregistration system to sign up. He noted that the remaining eligibility dates are spaced around two weeks apart, claiming that is how long it takes most in each group to get an appointment.
However, with the amount of people in that last large group, we asked how long they will have to wait come mid-April.
“That's a hard question to answer because I don't have an answer to the supply question. What I would say is the current framework we're operating with here is pretty consistent with the one we started with in December and I think that's good news and I think if the feds deliver more supply, then we'll make it happen a lot faster. The J&J thing is a big deal. People should not underestimate the importance of one dose versus two,” Baker added.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
