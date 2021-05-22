SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The hoops in Springfield are back up in time for the warm weather, and people were out there balling out Saturday. Western Mass News was there to see the ballplayers in Forrest Park.
Kids around Springfield Saturday were able to play the game of basketball once again, which was created right here in the city of firsts.
Now, this took some time to get the hoops back up, due to the pandemic. Also, community members tried to put hoops up weeks ago, but they were taken down by the city due to COVID safety protocols. Jynai McDonald, a community activist was one of the voices behind ensuring kids in Springfield had hoops to play on as the summer-like weather kicks in. When the city took the hoops down, she didn’t give up and now her work paid off.
“We are very excited, our advocacy has actually paid off. We were able to bring some awareness to the issue and actually do some work with the city to collaborate to actually solve the problem. And now the community can have the hoops back. Our young people can be out on the courts,” McDonald said.
Young people were on the courts for sure. The hot sun did not stop them. Western Mass News caught up with a group of young men who were balling out. They were playing games for over three hours, as it was something they’ve been waiting for.
“It’s amazing, it's amazing to get this workout man. Sheesh. Man, you already know. I’ve been waiting since quarantine. I play football. So I always need to get a workout, always,” Springfield resident Nasir Patterson told Western Mass News.
“Cause I heard it was going to come back. Somebody said it was going to come upon a different. But they came back and it wasn’t up. But today, when the one in the red shorts told me that there back up and they said it looks good, I said what’s the word, do you want to try balling up today?” Treymar Nichol-Lopez told Western Mass News.
A big reason why the hoops were able to go back up, Springfield went from being in the red zone for COVID to yellow. McDonald proposed a COVID safety plan to the Springfield Board of Health.
Now kids will be able to play basketball, as they dribble up and down the court.
