CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter weather creates slippery roads for drivers and that can mean accidents.
Because Tuesday's storm was during the commute, that meant more people were out on the roads causing more accidents.
It's a busy time of year for auto body shops across western Massachusetts, with the winter weather making it dangerous for drivers.
"This is our busy season. A lot of fender benders, a lot of suspension, a lot of people sliding into curbs and stuff like that," said Joe Bednarz with Chuck's Auto Body and Towing in Chicopee.
Tuesday night, we saw one driver who spun out and ended up facing the wrong way on the highway.
The harsh road conditions can put drivers in danger. Western Mass News spoke with Bednarz, who said that damaged vehicles always come rolling in after a storm.
"It's usually about a week and a half or so before they start trickling in. They have to go through the insurance companies first. When we tow them in, we take the ball for them and we run with it," Bednarz added.
Bednarz's message to drivers: be more careful.
"People forget to slow down and the ice takes its toll," Bednarz noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.