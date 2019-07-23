SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For the three consecutive year, the Boston Bruins will be heading out on a fan fest tour and one of those stops will again be in Springfield.
The tour, aimed at growing the game of hockey throughout the region, will visit Forest Park in Springfield on Friday, August 23.
Fans will be able to take part in drills and skills on synthetic ice surfaces, take photos in a mock Bruins locker room, and try out NESN virtual reality experiences.
For the kids, there will be also poster making, face painting, and Bruins trivia.
Current Bruins players, coaches, executives, and NESN personalities will also be on-hand to meet with fans, play games, sign autographs, and take part in question and answer sessions. Appearances will vary by location and are subject to change.
The Bruins said that it expects to outfit over 5,000 kids - born between 2010 and 2014 - who have registered for the Bruins Academy Learn to Play program with new hockey gear during the tour. Last year, the team distributed $2.5 million in youth hockey equipment through that program.
Admission is free, but pre-registration is recommended to help expedite entry.
The full schedule for the 2019 tour is as follows:
- Friday, August 16
- Portland, ME
- Edward Payson Park, Catafalque Drive
- 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, August 17
- Manchester, NH
- Arms Park, 10 Arms Street
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, August 18
- Burlington, VT
- Jeffords Hall Lot, 63 Carrigan Drirve
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Thursday, August 22
- Leominster, MA
- Doyle Field, 100 Priest Street
- 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Friday, August 23
- Springfield, MA
- Forest Park, 200 Trafton Road
- 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Saturday, August 24
- Hartford, CT
- Connecticut State Capitol, 210 Capitol Avenue
- 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, August 25
- Providence, RI
- Alex and Ani Center, 2 Kennedy Plaza
- 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
