CHICOPEE (WGGB/WSHM) - With the first Nor'easter of the season making landfall in Western Mass, the annual Chicopee Spooktacular has been postponed.
The event was scheduled to take place Tuesday but will now be held on Thursday, October 28th at Szot Park from 4:00PM to 7:00PM.
The Spooktacular was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but will return this year with trick-or-treating and other activities.
Candy donations can still be delivered to the Chicopee Police Department.
